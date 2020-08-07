Head-on collision at Mission Drive and Alamo Pintado leaves one dead

A head-on collision at Mission Drive and Alamo Pintado in Solvang has resulted in a fatality and forced the closure of the roadway for what could be an extended period of time, according to emergency scanner traffic.
Just after 9 a.m., Santa Barbara County emergency crews responded to the collision between a white passenger truck and white sedan with two engines, a division chief and an air ambulance. An AMR ambulance also was dispatched.
Upon arrival, crews determined one driver, who has not been identified, had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene. The other driver received only minor injuries in the crash.
The collision could result in a long-term road closure in the area of Mission Drive and Highway 246 at Alamo Pintado, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Santa Barbara Fire and CHP personnel remain on scene.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
