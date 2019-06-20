{{featured_button_text}}
Peter Dwyer

Dwyer

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation into the disappearance of an Orcutt teen and is seeking information from the public. 

Peter Dwyer IV was reported missing by family on Sunday, June 16, three days after he was last seen leaving his residence to attend a summer class at Hancock College. Sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said family members grew concerned after they had not heard from the 17-year-old Righetti High School graduate "for a few days."

"Also, Peter did now show up for work, which is reportedly uncharacteristic of him," Hoover noted, "and [he] has not been in touch with his employer or family members."

On Saturday, June 15, one of Dwyer's relatives located the vehicle he was driving in a Hancock College parking lot. The keys were reportedly in the vehicle.

Individuals with information regarding Dwyer's whereabouts are encouraged to contact the sheriff's Santa Maria substation at 805-934-6150. Anonymous tips can also be left online at sbsheriff.org, or by calling 805-681-4171.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach reporter Mathew Burciaga at 805-739-2205 or mburciaga@leecentralcoastnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @mathewburciaga

0
0
1
2
0

Tags

Education Reporter

Mathew Burciaga is a Santa Maria Times reporter who covers education, agriculture and public safety. Prior to joining the Times, Mathew ran a 114-year-old community newspaper in Wyoming. He owns more than 40 pairs of crazy socks from across the globe.