 Contributed, Santa Maria Police Department

Santa Maria Police on Friday asked for the public's help locating an at-risk tween who went missing two days ago. 

Kevin Rodriguez-Garcia, 12, was reported missing around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, a police spokesman said. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and white Nike shoes. 

Rodriguez-Garcia is described as a Hispanic male juvenile with black hair, brown eyes, around 5 feet tall and weighing 110 pounds. He is considered at risk due to his age.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.

