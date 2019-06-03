A potential sales tax increase has been one of the most discussed topics during this year’s Lompoc budget hearings, and now at least one community organization is looking to get a clearer view on how residents really feel about taxing themselves.
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that it had launched an online survey regarding the addition of a 1% sales tax increase, and local residents are invited to weigh in on the matter. The announcement came just six days after the Lompoc City Council decided via a split 3-2 vote to move forward with a budget that does not take into account any potential new revenue from a sales tax increase, a move that had been recommended by city staff as a way to generate revenue and balance the city’s budget.
That City Council decision on May 28 drew criticism from some residents — including some of the same who marched outside City Hall on May 7 in an effort to get the City Council to put the sales tax increase on a future ballot — and Mayor Jenelle Osborne, who has been one of the most vocal advocates of having the issue put before voters.
Amber Wilson, the Lompoc Chamber’s president/CEO, said it was the Chamber’s responsibility to promote the best interests of its members and the community at-large.
“This survey is an opportunity for the citizens of Lompoc to weigh in on a decision that City Council will be making in the very near future,” she said. “We believe that the collective voice is much stronger than a single voice and hope City Council will take this data under advisement and use it to make a decision that supports the best interest of the community.”
The survey can be viewed by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XFHLNRP.
The first of its two prompts is: "Are you in support of adding a 1% sales tax increase measure to the November 2020 ballot?" The second asks the person completing the survey whether he or she supports a general sales tax increase, a special sales tax increase, doesn’t support either, or is unsure.
A general sales tax increase would require a simple majority from voters to pass, while a special sales tax increase would require support from two-thirds of voters to succeed.
The issue could have a major impact on the Lompoc Chamber itself.
Among the cuts that were recommended by the City Council to help balance the 2019-21 biennial budget was to eliminate the city’s Economic Development Division, including its contributions to the Chamber. That would result in savings of about $96,000, according to figures provided by city staff.
Lompoc City Councilmen Jim Mosby, Victor Vega and Dirk Starbuck provided the necessary three votes on May 28 to direct staff to develop a draft budget that includes a series of cuts and no projections from a hypothetical sales tax increase.
All three councilmen have argued that they’d rather have the budget balanced before engaging in a discussion about increasing taxes — a discussion they seem agreeable to have after the budget is adopted — and Mosby has suggested on multiple occasions that taxing Lompoc’s already economically distressed community could result in lower than expected revenues and have unintended consequences that could end up hurting local residents.
Osborne, meanwhile, pushed on May 28 to have increased sales tax projections included in the 2019-21 budget and for the City Council to begin drafting a ballot measure to go before voters in 2020. Osborne also used a significant portion of her State of the City address on April 4 to outline why she felt the sales tax increase was critical for Lompoc’s future.
Lompoc City Manager Jim Throop first proposed the sales tax increase during the City Council's first 2019-21 biennial budget workshop on March 19.
Lompoc’s current sales tax rate is 7.75%.
For more information about the survey, contact the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce at 805-736-4567.