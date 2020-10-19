Haunted Hills drive-through experience at Elks Unocal Event Center draws hundreds

With scares popping up at every turn and spooky sounds setting the scene, the Haunted Hills drive-through experience at the Elks Unocal Event Center drew hundreds of cars during its Oct. 16-17 opening weekend.

Winding through the route, families witnessed sights of haunting monsters and creepy killers from the safety of their cars, with dedicated actors and behind-the-scenes staff working to make the night memorable.

Tina Tonascia, Elks Rodeo chief operations officer, said the turnout for the first weekend was far beyond what staff had expected, and that it made all the hard work worth it.

"It was definitely an exciting weekend — we had no idea we'd have that kind of response from the community," Tonascia said. "The best part was seeing families having a good time."

Haunted Hills will be open Friday and Saturday for two more weekends — Oct. 23-24 and Oct. 30-31.

Tickets can be purchased for half-hour time slots between 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to arrive in their designated time frame to avoid a long wait, Tonascia said.

Tickets cost $30 per carload, plus processing fees, and are available online only at elksrec.com/p/tickets. Tickets cannot be purchased at the entrance.

For more information, contact the Elks Rodeo Office at 805-925-4125 or elksrodeo@elksrec.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.