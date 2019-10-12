Performers in the "Stranger Things"-themed room greet visitors Friday night at this year’s Haunted Asylum at the old Maple High School on Carob Street off Mountain View Drive. The Halloween attraction is hosted annually by the Peacekeepers Association, a private organization based at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
A performer sneaks up on a visitor touring this year’s Haunted Asylum at the old Maple High School on Carob Street off Mountain View Drive.
One of the Lompoc Valley’s most popular annual Halloween attractions kicked off Friday night with a steady stream of screams and scares.
The “Haunted Asylum,” a haunted house-style amusement attraction, celebrated its 2019 opening on Friday and was set to remain open from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday.
It will continue operation at those same times each Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 27, and will welcome guests for its final two days on Wednesday, Oct. 30, and Thursday, Oct. 31.
It is located at the old Maple High School building on Mountain View Boulevard near the Vandenberg Air Force Base main gate.
The attraction, now in its sixth year, is being put on by the Peacekeepers Association, a private volunteer organization comprised mainly of active-duty personnel from VAFB that supports programs at the base.
Bethany Begeman, an events coordinator with the Peacekeepers Association, said Friday that she was looking forward to this year’s festivities, particularly since this will be her first Halloween since arriving at VAFB.
“I’m really excited” she said. “I’ve heard a whole bunch about it and how everyone shows up and just has a really good time.”
This year’s attraction will have 13 rooms, each with its own horror-related theme. Members of the Peacekeepers Association began planning and developing the rooms in early August.
One of the new elements this year will be the introduction of a FastPass, similar to those offered at large theme parks, that can be used to skip long lines.
“One of the big things I heard about it was that sometimes the line could get really long, so we wanted to give people the opportunity to upgrade their ticket and get into the attraction faster instead of waiting in line,” Begeman said.
General admission tickets will be $15 per person, while the FastPass tickets will be offered for $25. Tickets can be bought at the event or online at pka.ticketleap.com.
Organizers recommend that attendees be at least 10 years old, but Begeman noted that “parents know their kids more than we know their kids, so we’re not going to ban anybody.”
