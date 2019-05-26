The 76th Santa Maria Elks Rodeo may look like it runs smooth as silk from the pre-rodeo Beard-A-Reno through sponsor flag training, rodeo performances and that final margarita, but it takes plenty of wrangling, 500 volunteers and a ton of commitment to pull it off.
“‘Volunteer’ isn’t really a good word for what they do. They’re Team Santa Maria. They come together. They work together, and they don’t stop until they’re done. They want to win and be the best that we can be,” said Elks Rodeo Chief Operating Officer Tina Tonascia.
More than 60 committee leaders coordinate some 500 volunteers who offer everything from desk duty to garbage duty, working the bars and working the soil.
“And they don’t quit ’til they’ve done their job and done it the best they possibly can. It’s not the quantity of volunteers we have, but the quality,” Tonascia said.
Sure, every organization touts its volunteers, and you might think Tonascia is just trying to keep them happy with her kind words, but she speaks with such passion about the people who help create this epic event that it's clear: there just aren’t enough words to express her admiration for them.
“I’ve had the privilege and honor to attend a number of rodeos these past few years and there are no volunteers who hold a candle to Team Santa Maria. They’re not just the best. They’re the most passionate, caring, giving volunteers you’d ever meet,” Tonascia said.
So how do you pick just a few to highlight?
First to mind were people like Kathy Patton, who has run the fan-favorite Mutton Bustin’ event for years, Jerry Gunn who, year after year, takes on the thankless job of chairing the Elks Parking Committee. There’s Maggie White, who has made the Mini Rodeo possible throughout its more than 20 years. Sharon Boling has led the charge in the highly appreciated Contestant Center for years.
“It’s crazy exciting to work with these people, and to think about how deep their commitment to this rodeo is,” Tonascia said.
Then there are folks like Jeanette Veino, who doesn’t really remember a time before rodeo. She started carrying sponsor flags 31 years ago, represented the 50th Santa Maria Elks Rodeo as a rider at the Tournament of Roses Parade, and has been chair of the Sponsor Flag Committee for the past half dozen years.
“You have this separate rodeo family and I love being part of it. I love working with the girls, giving back to the community and keeping the tradition of our rodeo alive. I grew up with it as a kid and I’d like my kids to grow up with it and pass it on,” Veino said.
And a party wouldn’t be a party without the work of John Maretti, Bars and Dances Committee chairman. He started volunteering with the rodeo when he joined the Elks 34 years ago. He served as the beverage manager, bar manager, bringer of all refreshments for a decade some years back, but gave it a rest until Tonascia brought him back half a dozen years ago.
“I’m ready to retire, but they keep draggin’ me back in,” Maretti quipped.
He keeps an eye on another half dozen subcommittees responsible for the VIP area, contestant area, and saloon, to name a few.
“It’s fun working. It’s stressful, and like any other volunteer job there’s a lot of work involved, a lot of different attitudes, different personalities to deal with, but when you finish the job and it’s a job well done, you’re happy with yourself. Plus, it’s a good thing for the community,” Maretti said.
The key to keeping volunteers?
“It has to be fun. When you’re volunteering, you have to have a good time,” Maretti said.
And, he said, don’t discount any volunteer.
“You can always find something for a volunteer to do. Always make volunteers feel important and useful. I’m 68 now, but I love doing it. Older people still want to help. Sure, their knees aren’t good or maybe their back ain’t good, but there’s something for them to do,” Maretti said.