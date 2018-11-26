After deciding not to seek re-election in the Nov. 6 midterm election, longtime Orcutt Union School District school board members Rob Buchanan, Robert Hatch and Dr. James Peterson will step down next month, ending a combined 52 years of service to the district.
"Even throughout my time [as superintendent,] I've seen them willing to take risks [for] what they feel is best for the district," Superintendent Deborah Blow said of the trio during an open house reception, held Monday evening at Blast 825 Brewery in Orcutt. "They absolutely have the best interest of the district now, and in the future, at all times."
In addition to authorizing the Orcutt Academy K-8 and Orcutt Academy High School charter programs, board members oversaw the construction of the Lakeview Junior High gymnasium, consolidation of schools in Los Alamos and Casmalia, and passage of two bond measures.
"It's certainly bittersweet, but I feel like we're leaving the district in great hands," said Buchanan, who leaves the district after 24 years on the board. "If you leave something in a better place than you found it, you can always walk away and feel proud about that."
Small-business owner Mark Steller, business manager Melanie Waffle and banking officer Shaun Henderson were elected to the three open seats and will join incumbent board members Liz Phillips and Lisa Morinini. The new trio will be sworn in on Dec. 14 during the district's regularly scheduled board meeting.
"I feel it's time to pass the torch on and let some new people come, give new ideas and new direction," said Peterson, who served with Hatch and Buchanan for 12 years. "I think it's important that we've left it in great shape for somebody else to take over."
Orcutt Educator's Association President Monique Segura presented the departing board members with a small token of appreciation, telling the group she "always respected [their] decisions and known that [they] come from a place of loving the children of our school district" even during times of disagreement.
"Because we've been so successful, it's very easy to look back and be proud of [what we accomplished,]" said Hatch, who served for 16 years. "For us, we've done the best we could do under the circumstances — which weren't always easy. A lot of school districts around the state can't say that."
Though the school board and district will lose a large amount of institutional memory (at seven years, Phillips is now the longest-tenured board member), Blow said she hopes to tap into the enthusiasm of the district's new governance team.
"Some of our new board members have children in the district, which I think brings a different lens to the job, she said. "The district is being left in a great place, so it's nice that they can come in with fresh eyes and help them move forward."