A fiery explosion in an outbuilding at a Vandenberg Village residence — which officials allege was caused by a hash oil lab — sent two people to the hospital and damaged two homes early Thursday.
At about 2:47 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire, along with Lompoc Fire, sheriff's officials and American Medical Response, responded to a report of an explosion and fire that broke out in a shed in the 3000 block of Marion Court.
Upon arrival, firefighters knocked down flames that damaged the exterior of the home on the same property as the shed, as well as the exterior of a home next door, according to County Fire public information officer Mike Eliason, who added the crews' quick response prevented further damage.
Detectives with the Special Investigations Team, along with a county arson investigator, responded and quickly learned that a man had been extracting hash oil in a makeshift clandestine lab, inside a detached shed, a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. While extracting the hash oil, an error occurred that resulted in a large explosion that was felt throughout Vandenberg Village
On Thursday afternoon, a search warrant was executed at the home and detectives located a large amount of processed marijuana, hash oil and other forms of concentrated cannabis, the spokeswoman said.
Due to the blast, multiple windows were blown out of both the shed and home on the same property. No additional damage was found inside either the primary home or home next door.
One male resident, who was not identified and in the shed at the time of the explosion, was taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center with critical injuries. Two additional occupants — the male patient's wife and adult daughter who were in the home — were safely evacuated prior to firefighters' arrival.
Due to the ongoing investigation, the identity of the man injured in the incident is not being released, the spokeswoman said. He is hospitalized and his condition is unknown.
A resident living next door complained of difficulty breathing and was subsequently transported to Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
Firefighters and sheriff's officials ordered a brief evacuation of nearby homes due to the nature of the explosion and for precautionary measures, according to Eliason.
Thursday's incident marks the second explosion in a Lompoc Valley structure this week.
The spokeswoman said the Sheriff’s Office wanted to remind community members that the process of extracting oils from cannabis is illegal and extremely dangerous.
The spokeswoman said any community members wishing to report any activities potentially involving marijuana cultivation or extraction in a residential area can provide anonymous tips to the Sheriff’s Office at 805-681-4171 or by going to the website at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.