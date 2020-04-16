You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Harvest Community Center increases food distributions to meet COVID-19 need
top story

Harvest Community Center increases food distributions to meet COVID-19 need

From the April 16 recap: Santa Maria news you may have missed today series

The Harvest Community Center in Santa Maria will be increasing its food capacity during its upcoming monthly distributions in order to provide longer-lasting supplies for more families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Beginning Monday, April 20, monthly food packages from Harvest Community Center will be available for up to 175 four-person families, with enough food to last families a month rather than the usual two-week supply, director Anthony Burns said.

Packages will include items such as canned goods, fresh vegetables and fruit, bread, meat and beans, Burns added.

Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties

Normally, families wait in line outside the community center before entering to pick out food items from the center's supply. Now, the supplies will be given to families outside of the center, he said. 

The center will also require those picking up food to follow social distancing guidelines for the coming months, standing six feet apart at placed markers on the sidewalk.

Those picking up food are also asked to wear gloves and masks while waiting in line.

"As the line progresses, bags [and] boxes of food will be passed along until all the food is gone," Burns said. 

The center was able to increase its food supply through donations from Mechanics Bank and Lifestyle Autos along with donations from private businesses, with food supplied by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and grocery stores, Burns said.

"We were fortunate to have businesses that donated to help with this," he said. 

The April food distribution begins at 8 a.m. Monday at 619 North Railroad Avenue. 

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

+11
California governor provides complex outline for reopening
State-and-regional

California governor provides complex outline for reopening

  • Updated

Newsom said he won't loosen the state's mandatory, stay-at-home order until hospitalizations, particularly those in intensive care units, “flatten and start to decline." And he says the state will need more testing, treatments and the ability for businesses, schools and childcare facilities to continue the physical distancing that has come to dominate public life.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News