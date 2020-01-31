Harvest Community Center develops potential plans for transitional housing facility for families, individuals

Since an announcement last April of plans to construct a transitional housing facility the Harvest Community Center has begun working with Fontana company Design Space to draw up potential plans that would include units for families as well as individuals.
Construction of the facility has yet to begin and the plans are still pending while the Harvest Community Center raises funds for the facility, which is estimated to cost around $1.2 million.
Director Anthony Burns, who joined the center three years ago, said the facility is something that the center’s founders, Orie and Gladys Johnson, have wanted to make happen for over 40 years.
“It’s something they wanted to do and we believe in their vision,” Burns said. “2020 is when we’re really looking to break ground here.”
Burns said the Orie & Gladys Johnson Transition House will be built on the land directly behind the Victory Harvest Church of God in Christ at 619 N. Railroad Ave. in Santa Maria. The Harvest Community Center and its offices are located within the church building.
Building plans from Jose Aguilar of Design Space show a complex with an intake area and meeting room connected to a case manager’s office and food prep area.
Past those facilities would be a raised deck, leading to a section with a common area, a 30-bed men’s sleeping quarters and 15-bed women’s sleeping quarter.
Plans also account for a section with bathrooms and washing and drying facilities, and Burns said they would like to have a computer lab where residents can work on professional development.
While the most recent building plans from Design Space do not show a designated sleeping area for families, Burns said a separate space for families, mostly women and children, is something they are planning to include in the facility.
Burns said they are focusing on a transitional housing facility rather than a shelter because they want it to be a space for residents to “get back on their feet.”
He added that they hope to staff the facility with six to eight employees and a number of volunteers, as well as counselors and case workers who can assist residents.
Burns met with city planners in the summer before reaching out to designers and said officials requested that the center meet with neighboring community members to gauge whether there would be any concerns about community safety.
A team did a survey of the neighborhood, clarifying that there would be 24-hour security guards at the facility, and Burns said people supported the idea.
“We went door to door to see if it’s something the community would embrace, and they were on board,” Burns said.
As of yet, a grant from the city for the project has not been confirmed. However, Assistant Program Director Irma Reyes said the center is applying for a grant from Altrusa of the Central Coast, which gives away yearly grants to local nonprofit organizations.
When the Johnsons announced their plans for the transitional housing facility, they also announced plans for a kids summer program hosted at the church.
The summer program began in 2018, when staff wanted to provide a drop-in program for children whose families could not afford to send them to other summer programs, former assistant director Mayra Ramos said last year.
Reyes said during the summer of 2019, there were 16 to 24 children coming in to the summer program per day. The program, which was also offered over winter break, provided lunch for many kids who would not have it otherwise, Reyes said.
“We’ve had donations from Popeye’s, local Mexican restaurants and Buffalo Wild Wings” Reyes said. “It’s nice that these local restaurants are willing to donate.”
Burns said the center and its programs provide a safe space for youth in the community, where they can come for a snack, school supplies or a place to hang out while their parents are at work all day.
“We have a lot of kids who when they first come here are shell-shocked, and then their personalities just come out,” Burns said.
The Harvest Community Center holds community literacy classes as well as monthly food distributions in partnership with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.
For more information or to make a donation to the Harvest Community Center, visit their website at http://harvestcommunitycenter.weebly.com/ or call 805-346-2670.