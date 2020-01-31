Harvest Community Center develops potential plans for transitional housing facility for families, individuals

A team did a survey of the neighborhood, clarifying that there would be 24-hour security guards at the facility, and Burns said people supported the idea.

“We went door to door to see if it’s something the community would embrace, and they were on board,” Burns said.

As of yet, a grant from the city for the project has not been confirmed. However, Assistant Program Director Irma Reyes said the center is applying for a grant from Altrusa of the Central Coast, which gives away yearly grants to local nonprofit organizations.

When the Johnsons announced their plans for the transitional housing facility, they also announced plans for a kids summer program hosted at the church.

The summer program began in 2018, when staff wanted to provide a drop-in program for children whose families could not afford to send them to other summer programs, former assistant director Mayra Ramos said last year.

Reyes said during the summer of 2019, there were 16 to 24 children coming in to the summer program per day. The program, which was also offered over winter break, provided lunch for many kids who would not have it otherwise, Reyes said.