Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann will be available to meet with constituents during local office hours in Los Alamos.
Hartmann will be at the Los Alamos Public Library at 405 Helena St. from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, a spokeswoman for her office said.
Appointments are not needed, and drop-ins are welcome the spokeswoman said.
Hartmann is interested in speaking with area residents, including students, community leaders and business owners about community vitality ideas and upcoming projects and to answer questions about Los Alamos area issues.