Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann will be available to meet with constituents during local office hours in Solvang and Los Alamos.
Hartmann will meet with Santa Ynez Valley residents from 2 to 4 p.m. this Wednesday at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building, 1745 Mission Drive.
She will hold office hours for Los Alamos area constituents from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, at Bedford Winery, 448 Bell St.
The following day, Oct. 25, she will be available to Guadalupe area residents from 5 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 371 at 1025 Guadalupe St.
Appointments are not necessary, as drop-ins are welcome, a spokeswoman for Hartmann’s office said.
She added that Hartmann is interested in speaking with residents, community leaders and business owners to hear ideas and concerns and to answer any questions they may have about local issues.