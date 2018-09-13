Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann will meet with constituents during upcoming local office hours in Solvang, Guadalupe and Vandenberg Village, a spokeswoman for her office said.
Constituent office hours in Solvang are scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday,
Sept. 19, at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building, 1745 Mission Drive.
In Guadalupe, Hartmann will be at the Beatitude House, 267 Campodonico Ave., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27.
Her local office hours in Vandenberg Village will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, in the library at 3755 Constellation Road.
Hartmann wants to meet with residents, including students, as well as community leaders and business people to hear about community vitality ideas, discuss upcoming projects and answer questions about local issues, the spokeswoman said.
Appointments are not needed, and drop-ins are welcome, she said.