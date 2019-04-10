Third District Santa Barbara County Supervisor Joan Hartmann will be available to meet with constituents during local office hours in Los Alamos, Guadalupe and Casmalia.
Constituent office hours in Guadalupe are scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Flapper’s Flip, 945 Guadalupe St.
In Los Alamos, Hartmann will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday,
April 24, at Bedford Winery, 448 Bell St.
Casmalia office hours will be 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, in the Hitching Post garden at 3325 Point Sal Road.
Appointments are not required.
Residents, students, community leaders and business owners can give Hartmann their community vitality ideas, learn about and share upcoming projects and ask questions or air concerns about local issues.