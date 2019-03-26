Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann will meet with constituents during upcoming local office hours in Solvang and Vandenberg Village.
Constituent office hours in Solvang are scheduled 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, at the Veterans Memorial Building at 1745 Mission Drive.
Then later that day, Hartmann will meet with constituents in Vandenberg Village from 4 to 6 p.m. at 3745 Constellation Road.
Hartmann said she is interested in meeting with residents, community leaders and business owners in order to hear about community vitality ideas, learn about and share upcoming projects and to answer questions residents of those areas have about local issues.
Constituents may drop in, as appointments are not needed.
Hartmann also plans to meet with South Coast constituents from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 11, in the patio of Blaze Pizza at 6546 Pardall Road in Isla Vista.