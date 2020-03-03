Hartmann, Porter neck-and-neck in 3rd Supervisorial District race

Republican challenger Bruce Porter and incumbent Joan Hartmann are running neck-and-neck, with challenger Karen Jones trailing far behind in mail-in ballot counts for the 3rd Supervisorial District seat.

Results from the Santa Barbara County Elections Office show Hartmann with 3,833 votes, or 43.8%, and Porter with 3,794 votes, or 43.3%, with Jones holding 681 votes, or 7.8%.

Jessica Alvarez Parfrey dropped out of the race last month and threw her support behind Hartmann, but she has still picked up 394 votes, or 4.5% of the votes.

If the trend holds up as precinct votes are counted, Porter and Hartmann could be headed to a runoff in the November election.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Porter issued a statement early in the evening Tuesday.

“We are deeply gratified and honored by the support we've received in early results,” Porter said. “We’re confident that our message of independence and commitment to bringing a new voice to all residents resonated deeply with voters.

“Should the race continue to November, we are confident that we can build on this solid base to achieve victory and a win for county residents.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.