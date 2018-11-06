Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann is inviting constituents to visit with her during upcoming local office hours in Solvang, Guadalupe and Vandenberg Village.
Appointments are not needed, as drop-ins are welcome, a spokeswoman for Hartmann’s office said.
Constituent office hours are scheduled in Solvang from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, in the Veterans Memorial Building at 1745 Mission Drive.
Then Hartmann will be in Guadalupe from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at the Community Health Centers of the Central Coast at 4723 W. Main St., Suite H, Guadalupe.
Then she will hold local office hours for Vandenberg Village from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, at 3757 Constellation Road in Lompoc.
Hartmann wants to speak with area residents, including students, community leaders and business people to hear community vitality ideas, share information about upcoming projects and answer questions residents may have about local issues, the spokeswoman said.