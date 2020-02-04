Hard freeze warnings issued for Santa Ynez, Cuyama

The National Weather Service is forecasting another round of extreme cold weather Tuesday night in Santa Barbara County and warning residents and growers in some areas to prepare for a hard freeze.

Hard freeze warnings have been issued for the Cuyama Valley, where the temperature could drop as low as 22 degrees, and the Santa Ynez Valley, where the temperature is expected to hit 25 degrees.

These warnings become effective at 10 p.m. and will continue through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures that low can damage crops and other ornamental outdoor plants as well as present a risk of hypothermia to people and animals, a spokesman for the County Office of Emergency Management.

Freeze warnings for temperatures as low as 28 degrees have been issued for the Santa Maria, Orcutt, Lompoc and Vandenberg Air Force Base areas, effective from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The OEM is advising residents in those areas to limit their activity outdoors and move their animals indoors.

Crops and backyard gardens and fruit trees can be protected by using fans to circulate the air or covering them overnight with insulating fabric.