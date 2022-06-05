Longtime Santa Maria resident Helen Contreras celebrated her 100th birthday in May. Many who have lived in Santa Maria for a time might remember her from the many years she worked at Gardener-Wheaton Rexall Drugs or perhaps from her longtime membership in the LASO club.
She was blessed with a happy marriage of 60 years and with great friends that help make a wonderful life.
Although still in good health, age has slowed her down a bit and she does need extra help at times. Fortunately, she is being well cared for at the Serene Villa Senior Care Center.
Helen is a remarkable person and a wonderful mother, so if you have a moment, please join us, in your own way, in wishing our mom a very happy 100th birthday.