'Hanging in there': Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Contest presses on with 8 candidates vying for crown

“We’re trying to give the girls something to look forward to, but it’s been very difficult,” Beltran said. “I feel really bad because I’m always the bearer of bad news. I’m the one who has to tell them that this was canceled and that was canceled and fundraisers have been canceled.

“And it’s really hard to collect money from people when they’re waiting on their own paychecks and trying to put food on their tables,” she added. “So that makes it even worse. But the girls are doing pretty good; they’re hanging in there.”

Beltran noted that the ongoing coronavirus crisis has somewhat dampened a contest that typically promotes interacting and engaging with new people.

“They were looking forward to getting more involved in the community and getting to know people and businesses in this community, and all that just went by the wayside, unfortunately,” Beltran said of the candidates.

The queen contest organizers are still working to secure judges for this year’s competition. The judges, who will be from out of town, will likely interact with the candidates via online video rather than the typical face-to-face conversations.

As in years past, the judges will be expected to pick a queen, as well as members of the queen’s court.