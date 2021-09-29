The remains of a Marine killed in World War II have been returned to Hanford eight years after being found on the Pacific island where he lost his life.
After a ceremony Monday that took place in the church of his youth, Pfc. Royal L. Waltz was laid to rest among family at Grangeville Cemetery.
At First United Methodist Church in Hanford, where Waltz had been president of his youth group before moving to Cambria, he was given a hero’s funeral by his surviving family, many of whom never met the Marine.
“Our family is getting the closure that his close loved ones did not receive,” said Cindy Garcia, Waltz’s great niece. “However, I know that he met each and every one of them at the gates of heaven, and it was a sweet reunion.”
Waltz was born in Hanford in 1923 and grew up there until he moved to Cambria with his family in 1940. In the summer of 1941 before America’s entry into the war, he joined the United States Marine Corps, and was at Pearl Harbor when the Japanese attacked. He went on to serve in the Battle of Guadalcanal, the first American offensive of the Pacific Theater, in 1942.
After a brief period of rest, Waltz was sent to take part in the attack on Betio Island in the Battle of Tarawa to capture a Japanese airfield. It was an intense battle in which over 1,000 Americans were killed in a 76-hour period — many of them drowning before they could get to the beach. According to former Marine SGM Justin LeHew, witnesses confirmed that Waltz was able to reach the shore before being mortally wounded on Nov. 20, 1943, the opening day of the landing.
“And if Royal had survived at Tarawa, he would’ve went to another island, then another island, then another island, then another island. These guys did not come home. The only way they came home is kind of the way Royal came home today, or else they stayed in the Pacific the entire time until the war was over,” LeHew said.
LeHew serves as the Chief Operating Officer for History Flight, a nonprofit dedicated to finding, identifying and bringing home fallen military personnel. The organization found Waltz’s remains in 2013 during an excavation and six years later, they were able to positively identify them as belonging to the Hanford native.
“I think what we’re doing here is a culmination of 78 years of work. Of when America made a promise we would not leave our fallen comrades behind,” he said.
Following his service at First United Methodist, Waltz was buried with full military honors and a 21-gun salute.
“The world is safe now because he gave his life for us,” said Pastor Pablo Rovere, who led the ceremony.