Bulldog Bow‐WOW Fall 2023 provided hundreds of new and returning students with the opportunity to get more information about the college’s student services, student organizations and hear from local nonprofits and businesses.
According to Henry Schroff, student activity specialist at Allan Hancock college, the event’s “vibe was really good” and he believes that “students have an opportunity to come back to school and that school is for everyone.”
“One thing I see is that the students are excited to be here, they want to come. We have something to offer for everyone. We have from community partners to student services to volunteer opportunities,” said Schroff. “We have student clubs on campus and all of us are out here trying to get students to know what Hancock has to offer.”
According to Samantha “Sam” Martinez, the new president of the associated student body government, (ASBG), there were over 80 campus and community resource booths, making Bow Wow one of the biggest events the college puts on.
"We are really excited that everyone is here to participate. We have school clubs, our counseling and educational departments are here, as well as community resources like the U.S. Army, we have nutrition and wellness resources going on here,” said Martinez. “It’s pretty much a hub of wellness for students to better navigate what resources they have available. Hancock has many so it’s really good to have that visible to them today.”
Theater major Lyanne Jones said events like Bulldog Bow‐WOW are helpful because sometimes students don't know exactly what they want to do and this event exposes them to more opportunities in the community.
“You can volunteer, because volunteer work is very important especially for a junior college, or learn about the policemen and different military branches,” said Jones. “It’s also just very helpful and you get to interact with the community and I think that’s very important especially with a smaller community. You get to meet new people and see other things you didn’t know about.”
Students were able to meet Hancock faculty and staff, explore various academic and career programs, get information about student clubs and learn how to access student support services such as tutoring, financial aid, counseling and more.
Among the array of clubs was the new Studio Art Club , which is open to any student, according to president Diana Barbosa — “even the non art majors are welcome to join our club and that’s what Bow Wow is all about.”
“We have a couple of our student artworks from people in our club. We also have on display pictures of our murals that we’ve done in the Santa Maria town mall,” said Barbosa. “Also, we participated in the Italian street festival in Santa Barbara. So we are here to let people know what we’re about.”
The biannual event is part of the college's “Week of Welcome,” which is where the "WOW" in Bulldog Bow‐WOW comes from, according to Schroff.
Bulldogs were seen participating in games, chatting among the booths and learning all about the campus.
Pedro D. Navarrete said such events are helpful because individuals can come across life-changing interactions.
“We change the world, one person and one interaction at a time so we never know what kind of impact we might have on somebody else,” said Navarrete, a returning student. “I remember I met someone from the FBI, he said he went to university as a graduate of economics, went to the Marines, never has used economics since school, but because of his degree, he was able to obtain a different spot in the military, and then went into the FBI. Sometimes it’s just to open doors.”
The event was also a good way for students to get free merchandise, which according to Oscar Rivera, student trustee for the college's ASBG, is one of his personal favorite things about Bulldog Bow‐WOW.
“It’s a great event to network and socialize as well as become more aware of our programs and pretty much every club, and every program is out here,” said Rivera. “So it’s a great opportunity to really get informed, and they also hand out a lot of cool stuff.”
Bulldog Bow‐WOW was sponsored by the college’s Associated Student Body Government (ASBG). Hancock will host a second Bulldog Bow-WOW event on Sept. 6, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Lompoc Valley Center.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.