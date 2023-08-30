Bulldog Bow‐WOW Fall 2023 provided hundreds of new and returning students with the opportunity to get more information about the college’s student services, student organizations and hear from local nonprofits and businesses. 

According to Henry Schroff, student activity specialist at Allan Hancock college, the event’s “vibe was really good” and he believes that “students have an opportunity to come back to school and that school is for everyone.”

“One thing I see is that the students are excited to be here, they want to come. We have something to offer for everyone. We have from community partners to student services to volunteer opportunities,” said Schroff. “We have student clubs on campus and all of us are out here trying to get students to know what Hancock has to offer.”

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you