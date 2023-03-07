Allan Hancock College’s Student Health Services will partner with local community organizations to host a forum on mental health on March 9.
Hancock, in partnership with Transitions-Mental Health Association (THMA) and the LEAD Project, is hosting the forum, titled “#SafeSocial: Social Media’s Impact on Mental Health”. The forum will explore the intersection of social media and mental health. While social media enables connections and collaboration at an unprecedented scale, it can also lead to addiction, depression, harassment and more.
The event will include a mental health resource fair and special guest speaker Bailey Parnell. Parnell is the Founder & CEO of SkillsCamp, a soft skills training company. She is a two-time TED talk speaker and has been featured in Forbes, appeared on Good Morning America, CBC, and more. She’s presented in multiple global forums and turned her signature “5 Steps Towards #SafeSocial” presentation into a non-profit of the same name.