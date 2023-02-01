Allan Hancock College is looking to partner with area nonprofit and governmental organizations willing to accept student volunteers as part of the state’s California College Corps program.
Eligible organizations must operate in the areas of K-12 education, climate action or food insecurity. Organizations must also be able to host a minimum of two College Corps student volunteers, providing them effective training, mentoring and meaningful work experience while they meet the program’s 450-hour yearly service requirement.
In exchange, participating organizations will receive direct support from the student volunteers for 15 hours per week, as well as training and networking opportunities provided by the program’s partner campuses. There are currently 12 organizations partnering with Hancock for the College Corps program including the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast, Community Climate Solutions, Good Samaritan Shelters, CASA of Santa Barbara County, and more.
“The College Corps program provides a great opportunity for students to make a difference in their community by partnering with community organizations to tackle some of the most important issues Californians face,” said Hancock College Corps Specialist Alma Miranda. “These students are caring, motivated, and will bring their commitment, energy, and enthusiasm to the organizations they will work with.”
The College Corps program, launched in the fall of 2022, provides participating students with service opportunities in critical issue-areas such as climate action and K-12 education. Students who complete a year of service will receive $10,000, which includes a stipend and an education award.
“The main perk is being able to be a part of something bigger that is truly going to make a change,” said Hancock College Corps volunteer Mikaila Sarellano.
The 45 campuses participating in the program represent the University of California, California State University, community college and private university systems. All were selected as program participants via a competitive grant application process. Other Central Coast community colleges participating in the program include Cuesta College and Cal Poly SLO.