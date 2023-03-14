AHC Solar 01

Allan Hancock College partnered with San Francisco-based ForeFront Power to develop a 2.4 megawatt solar energy system that contains 6,000 solar panels installed across multiple parking canopies located in parking lots 1, 2, 4, 8 and 10

Allan Hancock College is continuing its efforts to create a more sustainable campus by installing solar panel canopies above parking lots at the college’s Santa Maria campus.

The college partnered with San Francisco-based ForeFront Power to develop a 2.4 megawatt solar energy system that contains 6,000 solar panels installed across multiple parking canopies located in parking lots 1, 2, 4, 8 and 10. The solar panel canopies will not only provide valuable shade for students, parents, faculty, staff and other visitors to campus but are also expected to save $4 million in electricity costs over the 20-year lifespan of the solar energy system.

"This project represents a long-term investment for the college and yields a reduced carbon footprint for the campus by producing on-site sustainable electrical power. This is a win for both the environment and our community,” said Hancock Facilities Director Steve Marshall. “ForeFront Power has been a great partner on this project and we are excited to see construction on these solar canopies begin.”

