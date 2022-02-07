Hancock College will host its spring Bulldog Bow-WOW event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Student Center on the Santa Maria campus.
The event is an opportunity for new and current students to get more information about student services, academic programs and student organizations.
Attendees will have a chance to meet faculty and staff, get information on student clubs and learn to how use important services, such as tutoring, financial, counseling and more.
The event, sponsored by the college's Associated Student Body Government, will feature free food and entertainment.
Hancock College will host a second Bulldog Bow-WOW from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Lompoc Valley Center.