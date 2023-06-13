Allan Hancock College hosted its first ever wine festival at the college’s Santa Maria campus last weekend.
The West Coast College and University Wine Festival included wines from community college and university winemaking programs, including Hancock, Cal Poly, Napa Valley College and Fresno State, Las Positas College, Mira Costa College and Santa Rosa Junior College.
The festival also featured wines from eight California wineries including Brander Winery and Vineyard, Casa Dumetz, Larner Vineyard, Rockets Red Wines, Turiya Wines, Presqui'le, Wolff Vineyards, Amplify Wines and Hitching Post Wines.
Local restaurants provided appetizers during the event, including Chef Rick's, Babe Farms, Cups & Crumbs, Testa's Catering, The Salty Brigade, Las Comadres and Hitching Post.
The festival was open only to those 21 and over and the cost for a pre-sale ticket was $20 and the price was $30 at the door.
The event was sponsored by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Hancock College hosts inaugural West Coast College and University Wine Festival Saturday | Photos