Allan Hancock College’s dance program will present its annual Dimensions in Dance performance at the school's winery on the Santa Maria campus Friday.

The facility has been transformed into an outdoor performance experience and, due to weather complications, the dynamic show's details have been changed. There will be two shows Friday, with the first at 5:30 p.m. and second show at 7. On Saturday, there's a scheduled 7 p.m. show that could get canceled if it rains.

The production is for students, by students, but Sydney Sorenson, the director of the production and a professor of dance at the college, says the show has something for everyone.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

