In recognition of a decades-old partnership between Hancock College and Marian Regional Medical Center, college administrators announced Wednesday that Building M on the Santa Maria campus — which houses health, science and mathematics classes — would be rededicated in recognition of Marian's long-standing support.
More than 150 college faculty, Marian staff and students in the school's certified nursing assisting, licensed vocational nursing and registered nursing programs crowded at the foot of Building M to watch the announcement. Draped in mock surgical gauze and wheeled in on a gurney, College President/Superintendent Kevin Walthers joined nursing program staff and hospital administrators in unveiling the facility's new name.
The new signage will hang over the building's eastern and western facade.
"For nearly 30 years, Marian has provided in excess of $3.5 million to help support and expand our nursing programs,” Walthers said. "We think that’s cause to celebrate and to acknowledge their participation in a very public and long-lasting way."
"Together I think we've elevated the quality and quantity of nurses on the Central Coast," Marian Regional Medical Center President and CEO Sue Andersen said, before announcing that the hospital would increase its financial support over the next five years. Pledging an additional $1.5 million to Hancock, Andersen said the new gift demonstrates their lasting commitment to Hancock's registered nursing program.
"It has been our pleasure to be part of this very successful partnership for the past 28 years and counting," she continued. "We are thrilled to be able to take this next step, not only for current and future students, but for the community-at-large which benefits from the excellent nurses who graduate from this program."
Like Hancock College, Marian Regional Medical Center was a major benefactor of Capt. G. Allan Hancock's generosity. In 1963, the Hancock College namesake and his wife, Marian, gifted the land for the future site of Marian Hospital. Crews broke ground in 1965 and the 125-bed hospital opened two years later.
In 1989, the California Board of Registered Nursing approved Hancock College to open a registered nursing program in partnership with Cuesta College. As the first 25-person class of registered nurses completed their coursework in 1990, Marian joined four other area hospitals in pledging financial and professional support to the college.
"There had been cycles of nursing shortages [at Marian] going as far back as 1960," said Charles J. Cova, senior vice president of Operations for Dignity Health, Marian Regional Medical Center's corporate parent. Then an employee of Marian, Cova said Hancock was able to streamline its licensed vocational nursing and registered nursing courses into a single, ladder-style program with Marian's support and assistance.
"Based on history, there will always be a demand to support a nursing program [at Hancock]" he said, noting that between 750 and 800 registered nurses have completed the program since 1990. "They might not have had that opportunity anywhere else, but Hancock gave them the opportunity to stay home, get a job at home, raise their family at home and live in the community where they were raised, but also to make a difference in the lives of our patients."
Bonny Friedrich, director of the college's licensed vocational nursing program, said the program has been very appreciative of Marian's strong financial commitment and "ongoing collaborative relationship that we have with staff, managers and administration on all levels."
"Every student in our nursing program spends a considerable amount of their clinical time actually at Marian hospital in all the units," she said. "They're really important to us."