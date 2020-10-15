Hancock College to host first-ever virtual art exhibit

The Ann Foxworthy Gallery at Hancock College will launch its first-ever virtual exhibit next week featuring the work of photographer and artist Marcos Dorado.

The exhibit will be available for viewing online beginning Monday, and will remain online through Dec. 4, college spokesman Chris McGuinness said.

Dorado's exhibit will include a blend of photography and drawings. The artist, who was born in Jalisco, Mexico, and then moved to Madera, creates photo essays and documentary photography focused on people and their stories, according to McGuinness.

Located in the Academic Resource Center on the college's Santa Maria campus, the gallery has been closed for in-person visits since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, gallery staff were in contact with Dorado even before the pandemic hit.

“When the gallery originally talked to Marcos last year about exhibiting his work in the fall, we had no idea what 2020 would bring,” said Ann Foxworthy Gallery Director Laura-Susan Thomas. “Connection has become an important issue for all of us as we work through the troubles and challenges of 2020."

Prior to the opening of the exhibit, the gallery will also hold a virtual Q&A with Dorado from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 22.

For more information about Dorado, the exhibit and the upcoming Q&A, visit hancockcollege.edu/gallery.

