Hancock College to begin emergency food distribution

Hancock College will operate as an emergency food distribution site for community members two days a week beginning March 26.

The drive-through service at Hancock's Santa Maria campus will offer prebagged, nonperishable food Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning at 11:30 a.m. and continuing until all the food for the day has been distributed.

All food is provided by the Santa Barbara County Foodbank.

The distribution area will be located at Entrance 2 off South Bradley Road near Building B, with signs posted to direct community members to the location.

Staff will follow recommended hygiene guidelines by wearing gloves and masks, washing their hands frequently and practicing social distancing, a college spokesman said.

Hancock's Lompoc campus will not function as a community food distribution site but will continue to offer its "Food Share Because We Care" program for students, providing a drive-through service with prebagged food on Thursdays at 2 p.m.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

