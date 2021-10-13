Dozens of students at Hancock College took a break from classes on Wednesday to enjoy an on-campus celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.
The celebration, organized by the college's Associated Student Body Government, included live music performed by professor Christopher Diaz and the student music club, with food provided by Maya Mexican Restaurant in Santa Maria.
Students who knew of the event beforehand as well as those who had stumbled upon it on campus had a chance to slow down and connect with their peers, sitting at tables outside the Student Center under brightly colored decorations.
National Hispanic Heritage Month lasts from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, and is celebrated in recognition of Hispanic residents and their contributions to United States culture and history.