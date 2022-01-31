The Hancock College Bulldog Go! Program is back for the spring semester, offering free bus passes to all currently enrolled students.
The program partners Hancock’s new Basic Needs Office with Santa Maria Regional Transit’s Low Carbon Transit Operations Program.
Funding for the Bulldog Go! Program comes from an air quality grant aimed at helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improving mobility, while ensuring access to higher education for the community.
“Accessible and affordable transportation is a significant barrier for many college students,” said Kevin G. Walthers, Hancock superintendent and president. “This partnership with SMRT removes that barrier and allows our students to thrive on and off campus.”
Students can access the program via the SMRT pay app, available on the App Store and Google Play. Logging in with their student email will automatically give them access to their Bulldog Go! Pass.
SMRT transportation includes free WiFi, room for bikes and real-time bus information.
Hancock’s new Basic Needs Office aims to help students by providing resources for transportation, food, child care and other vital needs. It was created in support of the California State University System's Basic Needs Initiative.