Allan Hancock College welcomed more than 1,500 new students at its 'Hancock Hello' events ahead of fall classes resuming next week.

The school hosted welcome events at its Santa Maria and Lompoc campuses over the last week.

Tuesday's event was held at the Santa Maria campus and the community college held a similar event at its Lompoc campus on Aug. 1.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you