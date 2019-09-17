For the second time in a seven-day span, a mountain lion has been spotted near the Hancock College Lompoc Valley campus.
According to initial reports, the animal was spotted around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on the southeast side of the campus near the bike path adjacent to parking lot B and H Street. A mountain lion sighting had previously been reported on the morning of Sept. 10.
The Lompoc Police Department and California Department of Fish and Wildlife were notified and are working in partnership with the Hancock College District Police Department, according to Hancock College public affairs. As a precaution, the college has reportedly placed warning signs on the campus, and information on what to do in the event of a mountain lion sighting was also distributed to staff, faculty and students via email.
The college encouraged anyone who spots a mountain lion on or near Hancock campuses to report the sighting immediately to the Hancock College District Police Department at 805-922-6966, ext. 3911, for the Santa Maria campus, or 805-735-3366, ext. 5911, at the Lompoc Valley Center.