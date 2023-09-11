The inaugural “Hancock Honors” celebration Saturday honored three Allan Hancock College changemakers who have made a positive and lasting impact through their lives and work.

The sold-out event — a Santa Maria Valley gathering with a modern twist —took place at the new Fine Arts Complex at the college's Santa Maria campus.

The inaugural group of honorees includes patron of the arts and beloved music instructor the late Patricia “Patty” Boyd; former AHC superintendent/president Ann Foxworthy Lewellen; and GRAMMY award-winning recording artist and PCPA alumnus Tommy Soulati Shepherd.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

