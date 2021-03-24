Hancock College is offering free and fun educational activity videos for local students in fifth and sixth grades through its Bulldog Bound program.
The program, normally offered in person, offers activities taught by faculty related to programs of study at Hancock. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, activities were completed in a virtual format this year, college spokesman Chris McGuinness said.
Families can visit Hancock's YouTube page to learn about rocketry and math with the “PI Pups” video, practice stretching and dance with “Dance Dogs,” and solve a mystery with “Baker Street Bulldogs," McGuinness said.
“We are very happy that we can continue this program that not only provides local children with engaging learning activities but, also, fosters a college-going culture among our elementary school students," Bulldog Bound Coordinator Maggie Moreton said.
During the program, youth and families also learn about the Hancock Promise, which guarantees free tuition and fees for the first year at Hancock to students who graduate from a high school within the Allan Hancock Joint Community College District.
For more information on the Bulldog Bound program, visit hancockcollege.edu/promise/bulldogbound.