Filmmaker and Allan Hancock College instructor Robin Smith will debut her new documentary film "Something to Crow About" at the Cambria Film Festival on Feb. 11.
Smith’s new film tells the story of the Cambria Scarecrow Festival, a 14-year-old event where local artists work to create hundreds of scarecrows, which are then staged in downtown Cambria and San Simeon each October.
The film captures the behind-the-scenes work that goes into building and decorating the festival scarecrows at the “Dr. Crow Workshop”, a converted industrial storage unit in Cambria’s Tin City. During the summer of 2022, Smith visited the workshop multiple times as the work progressed, providing an entertaining and insightful glimpse into the artists who contribute to the unique festival.
“One day I walked in and there were bloody rubber hands all over the tables. Turns out they were converting Halloween props into more realistic hands for the scarecrows. And that’s how it went, I never knew what I would find,” said Smith. “I was astounded by the time and effort these volunteers put into their scarecrow art, and I think filmgoers will be impressed, too.”
Smith is an Emmy-winning filmmaker who has been making films for 40 years. She is also an associate faculty member in Hancock’s film and video production program, where she teaches film editing. Smith said her experiences as a filmmaker informs her teaching, and help’s her answer students’ questions as they produce their own work.
“I enjoy teaching for many reasons,” said Smith. “I learn so much from my students. They are in touch with emerging trends and styles. There is a lot of give and take that is beneficial for my own work as well.”
Something to Crow About will premiere at Cambria Film Festival on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.cambriafilmfestival.com.