Hancock College kicks off centennial celebration with time capsule opening

In recognition of Allan Hancock College's 100 years of educational service to the community, administrators kicked off a monthslong celebration of the college's history Wednesday by opening a time capsule from 1995.

The 10:30 a.m. ceremony, which took place at Marian Theater on the college's Santa Maria campus, was shared virtually on Hancock's website along with archives and photos about the college's history.

Inside the capsule, which will remain on display on campus, were various artifacts meant to capture the moment in time on campus — photos of staff and students, newspapers about the yet-to-be Lompoc Valley Center, badges from the college's law enforcement program, brochures for various clubs and programs, and a promotional VHS tape.

Along with opening the 25-year-old capsule, a panel of speakers including Hancock President and Superintendent Kevin G. Walthers, former President Ann Foxworthy Lewellen, history professor Roger Hall and 1995 Associated Student Body Government President Daryl Christensen reflected on memories from 25 years ago.

Lewellen, who served as college president from 1992 to 2004, said that in 1995 she never expected the college would reach its current population of 20,000 students. She also reflected on improvements made to the college since her tenure.

"Every year I need to be reminded of the important work we do," she said. "When I came, there was no Lompoc Valley Center, so that was a major accomplishment."