A memorial featuring military and personal photos of Californians who have died in combat since the global war on terror began Sept. 11, 2001, will be on display in the Ann Foxworthy Gallery at Hancock College through Thursday.
On Monday, Hancock College staff welcomed Remembering Our Fallen, a traveling memorial that features Marine Cpl. Joseph J. Heredia and honors 11 other fallen soldiers from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
Heredia, 22, was wounded near Fallujah on Nov. 10 — two months into his second tour — after he was struck by shrapnel from an explosive. He died 10 days later on Nov. 20 in a hospital in Germany and was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart medal.
"The legacy of this memorial is that the names and faces of these men and women will be remembered, and that they -- and their families -- will be honored for their supreme sacrifice for our freedom,” said Ron Zell, California’s representative for the exhibit.
On Monday, college staff welcomed the exhibit and Vandenberg Air Force Base honor guard to the gallery. Speaking at a welcome ceremony outside the gallery, retired U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Pete Flores said the memorial "reminds us that freedom is not free. It is important that we never forgot the fallen, lest we lose all that we hold dear."
The traveling memorial is a photographic testament honoring the more than 47,000 military personnel throughout the country — including 727 Californians — who have died in Iraq and Afghanistan since Sept. 11. The memorial will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. now through Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.