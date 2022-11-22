The CARE Turkey Giveaway continued for the 14th year in a row on Tuesday as the Hancock College program provided students who are single parents with a turkey and other Thanksgiving meal items free of charge.

“It's really great that we do this event every year,” said Alex Reynolds, the program coordinator for the CARE Program. “This year we are serving 74 families which is 250 total people in those families. We’re providing food for them”.

The families stopped by CARE’s Turkey Event booth outside the college’s Santa Maria campus.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times.

