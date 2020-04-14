Hancock College helps with community food needs
featured

Hancock College helps with community food needs

  • Updated

Cars lined up around Hancock College on Tuesday during another distribution of free, prebagged food for community members at the Santa Maria campus. 

College President Kevin Walthers joined other staff members, students and volunteers to help during the drive-through process.

Officials said the program will continue at the Santa Maria campus Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning at 11:30 a.m. while supplies last.  

Food also will be distributed at the Lompoc Valley Center on Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. until all food is handed out.

