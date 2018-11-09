Online applications for more than a half-million dollars in scholarships provided through the Allan Hancock College Foundation are now open to current Hancock College students.
"We encourage all Allan Hancock College students to go online and apply early," Advancement Officer Natalie Rucobo said. "There is no application fee. It costs students nothing, and the rewards could be significant."
According to Rucobo, last year the foundation awarded 420 scholarships worth more than $500,000 to 370 students. Each scholarship ranged from $500 to $10,000.
Students must complete six or more units at Hancock during the fall 2018 and spring 2019 semesters, as well as maintain a cumulative 3.0 GPA or higher, to qualify.
Students can complete the entire application process and view all scholarship opportunities online. The scholarship application is available at www.hancockcollege.edu/scholarships.
The application period is open through Feb. 20, 2019.
Questions about the online application should be directed to scholarships@hancockcollege.edu. Students can also call the Hancock Financial Aid office at 805-922-6966, ext. 3200, or toll free at 1-866-342-5242, ext. 3200.