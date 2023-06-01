Hancock Scholarships

Hancock College student Katherine Goldstein, left, received the college’s Marian Hancock Scholarship at the AHC Foundation Awards Banquet on May 24.

 Contributed

The Allan Hancock College Foundation awarded 446 scholarships totaling $525,000 to 293 Hancock students this year.

“We expanded the ceremony to two nights this year so even more people could gather and celebrate these students," said Jon Hooten, executive director of college advancement and the Foundation. 

The awards were handed out on May 24-25 at the school's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium ahead of the May 26 graduation.

