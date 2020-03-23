Hancock College closes campuses, moving most classes online

Hancock College is moving most classes to remote instruction after faculty, staff and students were barred from its campuses Sunday to limit transmission of the coronavirus.

Administrators will work remotely with staff over the next week to help them prepare to teach classes through alternative modalities before classes resume March 30, according to Hancock spokesman Christopher McGuinness.

Hancock President Kevin Walthers conducted a live question-and-answer session Monday morning to address how classes will be conducted remotely, with the exception of classes in the law enforcement academy and nursing programs, which still will meet in person off-campus.

"Remote instruction means that delivery can be in any number of ways, such as online, Zoom, teleconference or group chat. All lecture classes will go to remote delivery. The college is looking into virtual labs to continue instruction for CTE and STEM students with the hope that competency based testing can be conducted once we return to face-to-face instruction," Walthers said.

The college declared a campus state of emergency on March 20, extending its spring break to a second week with plans to resume most classes online March 30.