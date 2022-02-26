Returning to Santa Maria, Hancock College’s dance program will present ¡Folklórico! A Celebration of Mexican Dance Culture from March 9 to 12.
“We’re excited to get back to the stage and enjoy something more normal,” said Jesus Solorio, assistant professor and dance program coordinator at Hancock College.
Starting at 7 p.m. in the Ethel Pope Auditorium at Santa Maria High School, 901 S. Broadway St., the concert will include Folklórico dances from Veracruz, Baja, and others, ending with a style from Jalisco.
Folklórico from different regions features varying complexities and attire, which will be on display all four nights. The performances also will include more contemporary styles, like jazz and salsa dancing.
"It's a great way to honor the heritage of many of our community members," Solorio said.
The event is being held in conjunction with Righetti High School's Ballet Folklórico club, and Hancock’s music club. Hancock alum Joanna Contreras will make a special appearance to perform mariachi vocals.
“The students and families are really excited,” Solorio said. “Righetti has been very good to us and it’s great to see the two communities come together.”
Tickets are $15, and can be purchased at eventbrite.com by searching Santa Maria Folklórico.