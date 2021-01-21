Santa Barbara County public health officials announced Thursday that 3,900 Moderna vaccines have been approved for use after state officials reported allergic reactions to doses from the same lot.

The California Department of Public Health on Sunday advised 287 providers across the state who received allocations from the 300,000-dose lot to pause distribution. By Wednesday, officials said an investigation found no indication of safety concerns and concluded that vaccinations could resume.

Santa Barbara County continues to expand vaccines to residents 75 years and older, with Marian Regional Medical Center beginning inoculations for older patients in their network on Thursday.

The county Public Health Department reported 353 COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths from the illness on Thursday.

The total number of confirmed cases in the county has risen rapidly to 25,751, with 2,355 cases still active and contagious, according to county public health data.

Three of the reported deaths were residents over the age of 70 and three were between the ages of 50 and 69. Two of the individuals were from Santa Maria, one from Lompoc, one from Goleta, one from the unincorporated area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota, and one from the unincorporated North County area.

Confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the county now total 249.

In the city of Santa Maria, 612 out of 8,966 total cases remain active, and 106 residents have died.

In the community of Orcutt, 83 out of 1,381 total cases remain active, and 14 individuals have died.

In the city of Lompoc, 252 out of 2,661 total cases remain active, and 21 individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, 97 out of 740 total cases remain active and 12 individuals have died.

In the unincorporated North County area, 69 out of 994 total cases remain active and 15 individuals have died.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 124 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with 11 additional deaths from the illness.

Confirmed cases in the county now total 16,228, with 2,299 cases still active and contagious, according to county public health data.

All 11 individuals whose deaths were reported were between the ages of 60 and 100, according to county public health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county is 151.