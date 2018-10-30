While listening to Halloween-themed music, over a dozen local teens put their carving knives to use Tuesday at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center during a pumpkin carving contest.
Armed with short serrated knives and other tools, 13 teenagers spent an evening decorating pumpkins for the contest. The pumpkins had been donated by The Patch, an experimental student-run pumpkin patch.
The contest, which was free to enter, was organized by the city of Santa Maria's Recreation and Parks Department. Contestants competed in three categories: “Most Traditional,” “Most Unique” and “Most Spookiest.” A Regal Cinemas movie pass was awarded to the teen who won in each category.
Orcutt Junior High School student Issys Rich, 13, attempted to carve a pumpkin that looked like Jason Voorhees, the hockey-masked, machete-wielding antagonist of the “Friday the 13th” series.
Rich, who said she carved pumpkins every Halloween, said she was trying to win the prize for “Most Unique” pumpkin.
Santa Maria High School student Isabella Blanco, 17, opted not to carve a pumpkin. Instead, Blanco chose to grab a brush and paint her pumpkin so it resembled “Harry Potter,” complete with shaggy black hair and a lightning-shaped scar on the forehead.
“I’ve been pretty bad at carving in the previous years and always have failed projects,” Blanco said. “So I’m going to try something new and paint instead.”
Blanco said she was aiming for the "Most Unique" prize, "because everyone's trying to carve, and I'm going to take the alternate approach with painting."