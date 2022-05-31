The Elks Unocal Event Center arena is a busy place during the four days of the annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo.
The action is non-stop with riding and roping – bucking broncos and bulls, team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, Xtreme bronc riding, barrel racing, and breakaway roping.
There are specialty acts, flag girls, pickup men, and special presentations.
Something is always happening.
“It’s controlled chaos,” said rodeo announcer Anthony Lucia.
“It’s a bit like herding cats,” said Hall of Fame rodeo announcer Bob Tallman.
And Tallman is the ringmaster.
Hours before each rodeo performance, Tallman gathers the troops.
Representatives from each area meet to go over the day’s lineup to make sure it all goes off without a hitch.
“When the show begins, it kind of looks like we know what we’re doing,” said Tallman. “We don’t.”
Here is a look at some of the key players that help make each performance special.
Bob Tallman
Tallman was born in Nevada and raised in Oklahoma before heading off to college at Cal Poly in the late 1960s.
He was on a Cal Poly rodeo team and tried his hand at riding bucking horses.
Later he tried his hand at roping calf roping but … “I was pitiful,” said Tallman. “A stock contractor suggested that I might be better suited as a rodeo announcer and I switched, making about $100 a show.”
More than 15,000 rodeo performances later, Tallman is still going strong.
Elected to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Hall of Fame in 2004, he’s now been elected to nine different rodeo halls of fame.
“I always love coming back to the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. It’s like a big family reunion,” said Tallman. “This is really a great rodeo. What Tina Tonascia and the Elks have accomplished for a community this size is unbelievable.
“Not only do they put on a great rodeo, but they also do so much good for the community. The money they raise is remarkable. There aren’t many places as benevolent as Santa Maria. There’s no greed, no envy. It’s all about helping out the community and I’m big on that. They really help keep the community together. They give Santa Maria a bright future. I’m blessed to be a part of it.”
This year, Tallman heads up an unusual three-man announcing team with longtime partner Wayne Brooks and youngster Anthony Lucia.
“Wayne and I have been partners for about 25 years and there’s no one better,” said Tallman. “Last year, when the Elks Rodeo was moved to September, Wayne had a scheduling conflict so Anthony stepped in and did a great job so Tina invited him back this year and there’ll be three of us announcing.”
Wayne Brooks
As is the case with many rodeo announcers, Brooks also began his rodeo career as a competitor.
“I used to ride bucking horses as a young man but really found my place as an announcer,” said Brooks.
Brooks was born in Prescott, Arizona, grew up on ranches in Wyoming and Colorado and finally settled in Lampasas, Texas – not far from Tallman’s home in Poolville.
Like Tallman, Brooks is widely recognized as one of the premier voices of rodeo in America.
Among his many honors, he’s been the PRCA Announcer of the Year five times and has worked nine Wrangler National Finals.
“I’m sorry I had to miss last year but I’m thrilled to be back. Santa Maria is put on by great people. It has great cowboys and cowgirls. It’s a rodeo everybody wants to be part of,” said Brooks. “The crowds here are great. You can’t ask for a better crowd than Santa Maria. A lot of rodeos would like to have the success of Santa Maria but just can’t quite get there. It’s the people that make the Elks Rodeo a great event – the volunteers, and the community; put together it’s a great, quality event.
“It’s been a great honor to work with Bob Tallman all these years. He’s the best. I’ve learned so much from him."
Brooks will be driving in from his home in Texas and then will stay out West announcing rodeos all summer.
Anthony Lucia
Texas native Lucia, 37, is the young gun in the announcing trio and like Brooks, lives fairly close to Bob Tallman in Texas.
Lucia grew up traveling the rodeo circuit with his Hall of Fame father, Tommy.
Tommy Lucia was famous for his rodeo act with Whiplash, his dog-riding cowboy monkey.
Anthony became a rodeo performer as a kid with a trick roping act and still competes as a team roper when he can.
“The kid is a great young talent,” said Brooks. “He’s a great addition and he’s getting the best education you can get. I mean, any time you can hang out with Tallman – you can learn more in just a few days than you would working a dozen rodeos on your own.”
“Rodeo is in his blood,” said Tallman. “It’s great to have him back. He’s going to be helping out in a lot of ways like with radio and TV interviews and public appearances.”
“I was nine years old the first time I came to the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo,” said Lucia. “I was with my dad but I hadn’t been back until last year. Now I’m here again and loving it.”
Lucia sees his job as making sure every rodeo fan has a unique experience.
“Plus, it’s great to be hanging out with Bob and Wayne,” said Lucia. “It’s like working with Elvis and Sinatra or Al Michaels and Jim Nance. These guys are legends. It’s an honor to be standing alongside the best.”
Matt Merritt
Merritt returns for his second Elks Rodeo in 2022.
Officially, Merritt is called the rodeo clown but he’s more than that.
Part of his job involves entertaining the crowd.
But when the bulls take center stage, Merritt is the "man in the can" who adds his skills to those of the two professional bullfighters in the arena.
Merritt has to entertain the crowd and keep the bull riders safe.
When not on the road, Merritt, his wife Bonnie and their two daughters live on a small North Carolina farm where they raise ducks, pigs, chickens, goats, horses, turkeys, and peacocks and sell eggs at their local farmers market.
“I have kind of always been an entertainer at heart,” said Merritt in a recent interview. “My dad would always sing me songs, he was always rhyming, and replacing the words of all the songs you hear on the radio with his own, always joking, always having fun. It’s still something I do to this day.”
Attending rodeos as a kid in his home state of Louisiana Merritt was fascinated by the rodeo clowns and, with the help of his stepfather, pointed himself toward the life he leads today.
When it’s time for the bull riding, professional bullfighters Colt Oder and Ray Ray Carlson will join Merritt in the arena.
Madison MacDonald
Madison MacDonald is Magic in Motion, a professional trick rider who returns to Santa Maria for the second year.
A native of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, MacDonald learned to ride and then trick ride while her mother Deborah was the producer of Wild West shows for the Calgary Stampede.
MacDonald now calls Texas her home.
Just 28 years-old, MacDonald has been performing for 22 years and has been selected the NFR’s top contract act for nine straight years.
“The fans loved her last year,” said Tonascia. “She’s back this year with an even more exciting act.”
Flying U Flying Cowboys
Bull riding closes out the competition of each performance at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo but it isn’t the final thrill of the day.
When the bulls clear the arena, the Flying U Rodeo Flying Cowboys take to the arena – and the skies.
These daredevil Motocross motorcycle riders fly through the air pulling off flips and twists high in the air with gravity-defying stunts to give the crowd one last thrill.